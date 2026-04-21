'Double down not back down': Government to announce wave of measures to accelerate clean tech deployment

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'Double down not back down': Government to announce wave of measures to accelerate clean tech deployment

Ed Miliband to unveil plans to install more renewables on the public estate, ease planning barriers for clean energy projects, and decouple gas and power prices

Ed Miliband will today vow to "double down" on the government's clean energy mission, unveiling a fresh package of policies designed to accelerate clean technology deployment in response to the fossil...

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