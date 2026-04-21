'Double down not back down': Government to announce wave of measures to accelerate clean tech deployment

Ed Miliband to unveil plans to install more renewables on the public estate, ease planning barriers for clean energy projects, and decouple gas and power prices
Ed Miliband will today vow to "double down" on the government's clean energy mission, unveiling a fresh package of policies designed to accelerate clean technology deployment in response to the fossil...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis