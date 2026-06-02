UK net zero economy tops £105bn and supports 1.1 million jobs

UK's burgeoning net zero industries hailed as economic 'powerhouse' following latest study from CBI Economics
The UK's burgeoning net zero industries are now worth more than £100bn to the national economy and support more than one million jobs, new research published today has revealed. The study, carried out...
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