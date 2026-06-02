UK net zero economy tops £105bn and supports 1.1 million jobs

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

UK's burgeoning net zero industries hailed as economic 'powerhouse' following latest study from CBI Economics

The UK's burgeoning net zero industries are now worth more than £100bn to the national economy and support more than one million jobs, new research published today has revealed. The study, carried out...

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UK's burgeoning net zero industries hailed as economic 'powerhouse' following latest study from CBI Economics

Michael Holder
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