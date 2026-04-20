'A clear step change': European EV sales jump by over 50 per cent in March

Over 224,000 battery EVs registered last month, as businesses and consumers respond to soaring oil prices
Sales of battery electric vehicles (EVs) soared across Europe last month, as motorists and fleet operators responded to the spike in global oil prices by rushing to take advantage of the lower fuel costs...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis