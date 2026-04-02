Octopus Energy launches new offer that halves on-street EV charging costs

Energy giant to offer 50 per cent off kerbside charging for drivers who lease EVs through Octopus Electric Vehicles
Octopus Energy has today launched a new 'first-of-its-kind' offer for its Octopus Electric Vehicle (OEV) customers without a driveway, allowing them to enjoy a 50 per cent discount when using kerbside...
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