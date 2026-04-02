Study identifies 4.7 million homes in 'energy crisis hotspots' across England

Mapping from Friends of the Earth reveals 6,515 neighbourhoods most exposed to the impact of energy price spikes in the wake of the Iran War
More than 6,500 neighbourhoods across England containing a total of around 4.7 million homes are at risk of serious financial hardship, if energy prices spike as expected in the wake of the US-Israel war...
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