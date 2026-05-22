QuberTech secures funding boost for solution that promises to turn dandelions into sustainable rubber

clock • 2 min read
Credit: QuberTech
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Credit: QuberTech

Investors back UK bio-tech group working on plans to grow natural rubber from dandelions, as global supplies face increasing pressure from climate change

A UK biotech company developing sustainable natural rubber from specially engineered dandelions has raised £3.4m to support its ambitious expansion plans. QuberTech this week announced new funding that...

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