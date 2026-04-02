Study: Plummeting clean tech costs mean 'the old trade-off between climate and development is over'

clock • 3 min read
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Credit: iStock

As oil prices rise, report shows how climate vulnerable countries are moving quickly to deploy solar technologies and embrace electrification

Nearly half the world's most climate-vulnerable nations have already surpassed the United States in terms of solar power adoption, as developing economies look to ramp up clean tech investment and bolster...

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