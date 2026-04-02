Study: Plummeting clean tech costs mean 'the old trade-off between climate and development is over'

As oil prices rise, report shows how climate vulnerable countries are moving quickly to deploy solar technologies and embrace electrification
Nearly half the world's most climate-vulnerable nations have already surpassed the United States in terms of solar power adoption, as developing economies look to ramp up clean tech investment and bolster...
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