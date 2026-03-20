Study: Politicians and press underestimate public support for climate action

Populist right-wing attacks on net zero and climate policies stand in stark contrast to views of the British public, new research shows
Populist right-wing attacks on climate policies from politicians and the media in the UK are fuelling false narratives that badly underestimate support for the nation's net zero goals, according to a new...
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