Study: Politicians and press underestimate public support for climate action

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Populist right-wing attacks on net zero and climate policies stand in stark contrast to views of the British public, new research shows

Populist right-wing attacks on climate policies from politicians and the media in the UK are fuelling false narratives that badly underestimate support for the nation's net zero goals, according to a new...

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