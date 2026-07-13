Could devolution enable faster local progress in tackling air pollution?

UK100 leads calls for new Clean Air Act and a national indoor air quality strategy, after local authority-led clean air action saves almost £15bn in damage to health and the economy
Action led by local and regional authorities to clean up England's polluted air prevented an estimated 13,722 deaths between 2019 and 2025 and avoided around £15bn in damage to health and the economy....
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