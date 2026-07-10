'How far their party has fallen': Kemi Badenoch slammed over vow to purge would be Tory MPs who back net zero targets

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Photo by Edward Massey / CCHQ
Image:

Photo by Edward Massey / CCHQ

Tory leader attacks colleagues who support the UK's climate goals, as she vows to recruit 'serious businesspeople, engineers, electricians, builders, teachers' to stand at the next election

Kemi Badenoch has suggested the Conservatives will block prospective candidates and current MPs from standing for the party at the next election if they support the UK's net zero emissions targets, as...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'One of the UK's greatest but often overlooked economic assets': The case for electrifying UK rail freight

Climate finance: Wealthy nations accused of 'exaggerating true value' of support by $100bn

More on Politics

'How far their party has fallen': Kemi Badenoch slammed over vow to purge would be Tory MPs who back net zero targets
Politics

'How far their party has fallen': Kemi Badenoch slammed over vow to purge would be Tory MPs who back net zero targets

Tory leader attacks colleagues who support the UK's climate goals, as she vows to recruit 'serious businesspeople, engineers, electricians, builders, teachers' to stand at the next election

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 July 2026 • 6 min read
No one left in the cold: How to reform and expand the Warm Home Discount
Politics

No one left in the cold: How to reform and expand the Warm Home Discount

A targeted, sufficient energy bill support scheme that delivers immediate help while supporting fuel-poor households to lower their bills permanently is essential, writes Polly Billington MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Renewable and...

Polly Billington MP
clock 09 July 2026 • 4 min read
Nigel Farage vows to resign as MP and 'fight to win' resulting by-election
Politics

Nigel Farage vows to resign as MP and 'fight to win' resulting by-election

Reform UK leader's gambit in response to intensifying scrutiny of his finances is set to provide platform for latest political tussle over UK climate and energy policies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 July 2026 • 5 min read