'How far their party has fallen': Kemi Badenoch slammed over vow to purge would be Tory MPs who back net zero targets

Tory leader attacks colleagues who support the UK's climate goals, as she vows to recruit 'serious businesspeople, engineers, electricians, builders, teachers' to stand at the next election
Kemi Badenoch has suggested the Conservatives will block prospective candidates and current MPs from standing for the party at the next election if they support the UK's net zero emissions targets, as...
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