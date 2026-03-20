'Robotaxi' rollout: Uber reveals plan to invest up to $1.25bn in Rivian

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Rivian
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Credit: Rivian

Ride-hailing giant is aiming to deploy 10,000 Rivian autonomous electric vehicles across US, Canada, and Europe by 2031

Uber has announced plans to invest up to $1.25bn in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian over the next five years through a new partnership that aims to deploy tens of thousands of "robotaxis" with...

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Michael Holder
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