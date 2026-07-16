Nature-Positive Pathways: New guidance aims to boost private finance for nature projects

Proposed methodology to help firms develop robust nature-positive transition plans unveiled by WWF, Green Finance Institute (GFI), and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology
Draft methodology and guidance to help UK companies develop robust nature-positive transition plans has been unveiled today, as part of a "world leading initiative" to help unlock much-needed private investment...
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