Nature-Positive Pathways: New guidance aims to boost private finance for nature projects

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Nature-Positive Pathways: New guidance aims to boost private finance for nature projects

Proposed methodology to help firms develop robust nature-positive transition plans unveiled by WWF, Green Finance Institute (GFI), and the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology

Draft methodology and guidance to help UK companies develop robust nature-positive transition plans has been unveiled today, as part of a "world leading initiative" to help unlock much-needed private investment...

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