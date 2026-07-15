Business leaders urge policymakers to restore consensus on climate action

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Business leaders urge policymakers to restore consensus on climate action

Corporate Leaders Group UK and Aldersgate Group back statement urging leaders from across the political spectrum to accelerate investment in a 'resilient, low carbon, nature-positive economic future'

A group of over 100 business leaders has backed a new statement urging policymakers from across the political spectrum to redouble efforts to accelerate investment in climate action and nature recovery,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Fiduciary Managers making 'incremental' progress on ESG integration

Beef and Lamb Roadmap sets out practical route for environmental progress

More on Politics

Business leaders urge policymakers to restore consensus on climate action
Politics

Business leaders urge policymakers to restore consensus on climate action

Corporate Leaders Group UK and Aldersgate Group back statement urging leaders from across the political spectrum to accelerate investment in a 'resilient, low carbon, nature-positive economic future'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 July 2026 • 6 min read
Could devolution enable faster local progress in tackling air pollution?
Politics

Could devolution enable faster local progress in tackling air pollution?

UK100 leads calls for new Clean Air Act and a national indoor air quality strategy, after local authority-led clean air action saves almost £15bn in damage to health and the economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 July 2026 • 7 min read
'How far their party has fallen': Kemi Badenoch slammed over vow to purge would be Tory MPs who back net zero targets
Politics

'How far their party has fallen': Kemi Badenoch slammed over vow to purge would be Tory MPs who back net zero targets

Tory leader attacks colleagues who support the UK's climate goals, as she vows to recruit 'serious businesspeople, engineers, electricians, builders, teachers' to stand at the next election

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 July 2026 • 7 min read