Business leaders urge policymakers to restore consensus on climate action

Corporate Leaders Group UK and Aldersgate Group back statement urging leaders from across the political spectrum to accelerate investment in a 'resilient, low carbon, nature-positive economic future'
A group of over 100 business leaders has backed a new statement urging policymakers from across the political spectrum to redouble efforts to accelerate investment in climate action and nature recovery,...
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