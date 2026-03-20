'No longer fit for purpose': MPs demand review of support for those at risk of coastal erosion

Cross-party report lays bare human costs of coastal erosion and failure of 'piecemeal' policy support, as growing numbers of households and businesses face escalating climate impacts
Government support for homes and businesses facing a worsening threat from coastal erosion is "no longer fit for purpose" and must be urgently reviewed. That is the stark warning from a cross-party...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis