'No longer fit for purpose': MPs demand review of support for those at risk of coastal erosion

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Cross-party report lays bare human costs of coastal erosion and failure of 'piecemeal' policy support, as growing numbers of households and businesses face escalating climate impacts

Government support for homes and businesses facing a worsening threat from coastal erosion is "no longer fit for purpose" and must be urgently reviewed. That is the stark warning from a cross-party...

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Stuart Stone
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