Milk deliveries plummet during heatwaves, as cows left 'hot and bothered'

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Analysis shows milk deliveries fell on days when high temperature records were set during May and June 2026, as climate impacts on UK food security intensify

Record hot weather in May and June coincided with the largest ever single-day falls in UK milk deliveries from farms during a heatwave, according to a new analysis today which highlights the worsening...

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