Milk deliveries plummet during heatwaves, as cows left 'hot and bothered'

Analysis shows milk deliveries fell on days when high temperature records were set during May and June 2026, as climate impacts on UK food security intensify
Record hot weather in May and June coincided with the largest ever single-day falls in UK milk deliveries from farms during a heatwave, according to a new analysis today which highlights the worsening...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis