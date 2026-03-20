Iran War: Brits back renewables rollout over extracting gas to weather energy crisis

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

As attacks on fossil fuel infrastructure continue to drive up il and gas spikes, a snap poll finds voters favour generating more energy through renewables over trying to ramp up domestic gas production

The British public would prefer to generate more energy through renewables than attempt to extract more gas to mitigate the impact of the energy shock triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. That...

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