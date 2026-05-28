UK homes and businesses drive 'record-breaking' solar rollout in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Nine of the 10 strongest months for UK solar installations occurred within the past year, official figures confirm

Britain's appetite for solar continues to accelerate, with the number of new installations reaching record-breaking levels over the past year as homes and businesses increasingly turn to clean technologies...

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Stuart Stone
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