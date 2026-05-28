Octopus Energy's smart 'Tenant Power' tariff arrives in Wales

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
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Credit: Octopus Energy

Tariff offers reduced bills for social housing tenants and financial incentives for landlords to install green technologies

Octopus Energy has partnered with housing association United Welsh to offer its ‘Tenant Power' tariff to homes in Wales for the first time, which promised to cut household energy bills by hundreds of pounds...

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