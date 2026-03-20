'Break the link': Could the government finally stop gas setting power prices?

A new report from Common Wealth explores how the government might deliver reforms that tackle windfall renewables profits and curtail fossil gas’ ability to set power prices
It is the solution to the UK's high energy prices that is as simple as it is complex. For several years climate campaigners and energy policy wonks have argued if you could just "break the link" between...
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