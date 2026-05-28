IEA: Global clean energy system investment to reach $2.2tr in 2026

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Global investment in building a clean energy system worldwide expected to once again surpass amount funnelled towards oil, gas and coal, International Energy Agency has found

Global investment in building a clean energy system worldwide is projected to reach around $2.2tr this year, once again far surpassing the expected amount channelled towards oil, gas and coal as the world...

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