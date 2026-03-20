Study: Investment in river and wetlands restoration unlocks economic gains

WWF report calls for 'massive ramping up' of investment in rivers and wetlands to realise benefits for societies and economies worldwide
Investing in the restoration of rivers and wetlands worldwide can deliver financial as well as environmental dividends through enhance climate resilience and accelerated sustainable development. That...
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