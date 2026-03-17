Middle East conflict sparks surge in solar enquiries from British households

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Data from Octopus Energy shows a spike in solar panel enquires, as households seek to shield themselves against latest energy price shock

There has been a 27 per cent increase in solar installation enquiries since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, as British households seek to protect themselves from an imminent spike in energy...

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