Middle East conflict sparks surge in solar enquiries from British households

Data from Octopus Energy shows a spike in solar panel enquires, as households seek to shield themselves against latest energy price shock
There has been a 27 per cent increase in solar installation enquiries since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, as British households seek to protect themselves from an imminent spike in energy...
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