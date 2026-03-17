Report: Clean tech funding gap widening between London and UK regions

clock • 4 min read
Credit: Sustainable Ventures
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Credit: Sustainable Ventures

Report from Barclays and Sustainable Ventures warns lower support for regional climate tech startups risks undermining the UK's wider industrial‑growth and net zero ambitions

A widening clean tech funding divide between London and other regions of the UK risks slowing the scale-up of promising green companies and hindering delivery of national net zero goals, fresh research...

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