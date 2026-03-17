Report: Clean tech funding gap widening between London and UK regions

Report from Barclays and Sustainable Ventures warns lower support for regional climate tech startups risks undermining the UK's wider industrial‑growth and net zero ambitions
A widening clean tech funding divide between London and other regions of the UK risks slowing the scale-up of promising green companies and hindering delivery of national net zero goals, fresh research...
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