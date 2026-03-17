Are airlines heading for carbon market turbulence?

New study predicts challenging run up to January 2028 CORSIA deadline, as aviation sector offsetting scheme enters 'pivotal stage'
Airlines preparing for the first compliance deadline under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) could be headed for severe turbulence as a result of a looming...
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