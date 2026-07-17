'When Nature Becomes A Security Threat': The Rest Is Politics launches podcast series on the climate and nature crisis

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Goalhanger
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Credit: Goalhanger

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas investigates why intelligence chiefs see climate collapse as a major threat to national security

The hugely popular podcast The Rest Is Politics has today launched a new investigative series exploring how climate breakdown and nature loss are presenting an escalating threat to national security...

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