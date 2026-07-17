'Responsible from the bottom up': Who Gives A Crap launches electric courier services

Eco-friendly brand says partnership with Hived is 'meaningful step' in its mission to build low carbon supply chain from warehouse to WC
Sustainable toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap has teamed up with zero-emission courier platform Hived in a partnership expected to save almost 50 tonnes of CO2 a year. Who Gives A Crap announced the...
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