'A real opportunity': Local football clubs tipped to become clean energy hubs

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Project backs small clubs to house battery storage, solar panels, heat pumps, and electric vehicle chargers, enabling them to supply clean energy and flexibility services to local grids

Local football clubs could become clean energy hubs for communities seeking to tackle carbon emissions and curb energy costs, according to University of Bath students who have teamed up with semi-professional...

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Stuart Stone
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