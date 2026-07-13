Iran War triggers first fall in global oil demand since 2020

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Iran War triggers first fall in global oil demand since 2020

International Energy Agency forecasts global oil demand set to fall by one million barrels a day this year, but warns petrol and diesel market could still face a supply crunch in the coming months

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest oil market report has underscored the volatility and uncertainty facing the sector in the wake of the Iran war, as it forecast the first fall in annual oil...

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