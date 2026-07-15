How can companies ensure the climate transition plans demanded of them by regulators and investors become more than a box-ticking exercise and genuinely help unlock cost savings and commercial opportunities?

Earlier this week, the latest BusinessGreen Spotlight Webinar - hosted in association with Equans - brought together a host of experts to discuss the common challenges in developing an effective transition plan and how can they be overcome, how to ensure plans are actually enacted and deliver a competitive edge, and crucially how to build the business case for an ambitious transition strategy.

Featuring experts from Equans, Allianz UK, and Repattern, the full webinar - hosted by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray - is now available to watch back on demand at the link below.

Speakers in the webinar included:

James Rooke , managing director, carbon shift, Equans UK & Ireland

, managing director, carbon shift, Equans UK & Ireland Bethany Thomas , head of sustainability, Allianz UK

, head of sustainability, Allianz UK James Vaccaro, CEO, Repattern

This webinar was hosted in partnership with Equans.