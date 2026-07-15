WATCH NOW: Experts from Equans, Allianz UK, and Repattern discuss how businesses can harness transition plans to deliver real value and ensure efforts to hit net zero targets accelerate
How can companies ensure the climate transition plans demanded of them by regulators and investors become more than a box-ticking exercise and genuinely help unlock cost savings and commercial opportunities?
Earlier this week, the latest BusinessGreen Spotlight Webinar - hosted in association with Equans - brought together a host of experts to discuss the common challenges in developing an effective transition plan and how can they be overcome, how to ensure plans are actually enacted and deliver a competitive edge, and crucially how to build the business case for an ambitious transition strategy.
Featuring experts from Equans, Allianz UK, and Repattern, the full webinar - hosted by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray - is now available to watch back on demand at the link below.
Speakers in the webinar included:
- James Rooke, managing director, carbon shift, Equans UK & Ireland
- Bethany Thomas, head of sustainability, Allianz UK
- James Vaccaro, CEO, Repattern
>> Watch back the full webinar on demand now <<
This webinar was hosted in partnership with Equans.