Global Briefing: UN Plastic Treaty Talks could restart before the end of the year

Plastic Treaty chair sets out plans for fresh round of talks, Ursula Von der Leyen promises ETS tweaks within days, and EIB backs €260m project in 'unlikely home for solar power'
A new roadmap has been drawn up in a bid to revive deadlocked Plastic Treaty Talks with fresh rounds of negotiations proposed for the end of 2026 or early 2027. Efforts to deliver a Global Plastics...
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