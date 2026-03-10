'Upward pressure': Chancellor warns Iran War likely to trigger inflation in coming months

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks during a G7 Finance Ministers call on 9 March - Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street
Image:

Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks during a G7 Finance Ministers call on 9 March - Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Rachel Reeves promises 'clear-eyed' response to cost of living pressures, arguing Labour's clean energy plans have helped curb gas import dependence

Chancellor Rachel Reeves yesterday acknowledged the UK is likely to face a period of increased inflation, following another day of conflicting signals from the Trump administration on when its war on Iran...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'All of the above' energy policy: Why can't anyone get it right?

'Blind spot': Poll shows anti-EV myths continuing to gain traction with the public

More on Politics

'Upward pressure': Chancellor warns Iran War likely to trigger inflation in coming months
Politics

'Upward pressure': Chancellor warns Iran War likely to trigger inflation in coming months

Rachel Reeves promises 'clear-eyed' response to cost of living pressures, arguing Labour's clean energy plans have helped curb gas import dependence

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 March 2026 • 5 min read
By-election fall out, reporting standards developments, and EV charging milestones
Politics

By-election fall out, reporting standards developments, and EV charging milestones

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: March part one

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 March 2026 • 2 min read
Spring Statement: Chancellor warns of 'uncertain' world as Iran conflict fuels inflation fears
Politics

Spring Statement: Chancellor warns of 'uncertain' world as Iran conflict fuels inflation fears

Rachel Reeves insists government's economic plan can insulate UK against economic headwinds, but makes no mention of climate risks or clean energy policy in her speech

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 March 2026 • 7 min read