Good Energy expands solar portfolio with Low Energy Services acquisition

Good Energy buys Scottish solar panel business, as it continues to expand its clean tech installation services nationwide
Renewable electricity supplier Good Energy has bolstered its solar installation portfolio with the acquisition of Scottish solar panel specialist Low Energy Services. Good Energy announced yesterday...
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