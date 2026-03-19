Good Energy expands solar portfolio with Low Energy Services acquisition

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Good Energy
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Credit: Good Energy

Good Energy buys Scottish solar panel business, as it continues to expand its clean tech installation services nationwide

Renewable electricity supplier Good Energy has bolstered its solar installation portfolio with the acquisition of Scottish solar panel specialist Low Energy Services. Good Energy announced yesterday...

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