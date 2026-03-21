Poll: Brits of 'all political stripes' are nature-lovers

Nature is the second biggest source of pride for Brits after the NHS, but just 15 per cent of the public think the government is doing a good job in protecting the natural world
Voters of "all political stripes" are nature-lovers, but a majority of the public think the government cares less about nature than they do. That is according to new polling released today by the National...
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