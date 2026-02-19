Study: Hybrid offshore wind, wave, and solar projects could deliver major renewables boost

University of Surrey research calculates hybrid offshore renewable energy systems could generate 70 per cent more power than standard offshore wind farms
Hybrid offshore renewable energy systems capable of combining wind turbines with wave, solar, and tidal energy devices could produce 70 per cent more power than standalone offshore wind farms, whilst minimising...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis