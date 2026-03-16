Hydropower and geothermal are not peripheral players in the energy transition - they are part of the backbone that can make 24/7 clean power systems a reality, writes Trigya Singh from the Global Renewables Alliance
Growing geopolitical tensions and the crisis in the Middle East have once again sent ripples through global energy markets. As oil and gas prices react and supply chains tighten, an uncomfortable reality...
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