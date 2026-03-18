Food Standards Agency prepares to regulate new wave of sustainable foods

New FSA report identifies emerging food technologies most likely to reach UK consumers within the next decade
Edible insects, lab-grown meats, and vertically farmed produce are among a new wave of sustainable foods, which could be approved for widespread adoption by 2035. That is according to a new report published...
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