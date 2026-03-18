Food Standards Agency prepares to regulate new wave of sustainable foods

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New FSA report identifies emerging food technologies most likely to reach UK consumers within the next decade

Edible insects, lab-grown meats, and vertically farmed produce are among a new wave of sustainable foods, which could be approved for widespread adoption by 2035. That is according to a new report published...

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