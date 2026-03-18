Supercritical Solutions says cheers to 'world first' direct-fired hydrogen whisky

'WhiskHy' hailed as 'significant stride' towards preserving traditional whisky-making techniques while achieving net zero emissions
Renewable hydrogen technology firm Supercritical Solutions has produced the "world's first" whisky distilled through a process that harnesses direct-fired hydrogen. The company announced yesterday it...
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