Amazon breaks ground on first zero carbon-certified delivery station

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Amazon
Image:

Credit: Amazon

New Stockton-on-Tees site to feature range of low carbon tech, including cement-free materials, AI-powered emissions tracking, and waste reduction measures

Amazon has broken ground on a £40m delivery station in Stockton-on-Tees, which the e-commerce giant has hailed as its first site in the UK and Europe designed to achieve Living Future's Zero Carbon Certification....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounted for half of corporate PPA deals in 2025

'Higher chance of impacts': Exceptionally wet weather to continue until mid-March, Environment Agency warns

More on Investment

Scottish government proposes increase in renewables projects' community benefit funds
Investment

Scottish government proposes increase in renewables projects' community benefit funds

New proposals published by Scottish government aim to increase funding that communities near onshore renewable projects receive

Amber Rolt
clock 19 February 2026 • 3 min read
Amazon breaks ground on first zero carbon-certified delivery station
Investment

Amazon breaks ground on first zero carbon-certified delivery station

New Stockton-on-Tees site to feature range of low carbon tech, including cement-free materials, AI-powered emissions tracking, and waste reduction measures

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 February 2026 • 2 min read
Study: Renewables tipped to emerge as 'clear economic winner' over fossil gas by 2029 in UK
Investment

Study: Renewables tipped to emerge as 'clear economic winner' over fossil gas by 2029 in UK

REA analysis shows renewables set to deliver net economic advantage for the UK from 2028 to 2029 compared to most costly power system that remains reliant on fossil gas imports

Amber Rolt
clock 17 February 2026 • 4 min read