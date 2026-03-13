Global Briefing: EU clean energy investment plan aims 'to break fossil fuel dependency'

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: EU Commission / Dati Bendo
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Credit: EU Commission / Dati Bendo

EU unveils Clean Energy Investment Strategy, global wind power sets new records, and Caribbean islands call for increased biodiversity funding

The European Commission has this week proposed a series of fresh measures aimed at boosting investment in homegrown clean energy projects that can increase resilience in the face of global energy supply...

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