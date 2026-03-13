Global Briefing: EU clean energy investment plan aims 'to break fossil fuel dependency'

EU unveils Clean Energy Investment Strategy, global wind power sets new records, and Caribbean islands call for increased biodiversity funding
The European Commission has this week proposed a series of fresh measures aimed at boosting investment in homegrown clean energy projects that can increase resilience in the face of global energy supply...
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