Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounted for half of corporate PPA deals in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BNEF reveals corporates delivered second highest level of annual clean power purchase agreement activity in 2025

Tech giants Meta, Amazon, Google and Microsoft were responsible for 49 per cent of all global clean power purchase agreements (PPA) last year, as the market enjoyed its second strongest year on record...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Amazon breaks ground on first zero carbon-certified delivery station

'Higher chance of impacts': Exceptionally wet weather to continue until mid-March, Environment Agency warns

More on Energy

Study: Hybrid offshore wind, wave, and solar projects could deliver major renewables boost
Energy

Study: Hybrid offshore wind, wave, and solar projects could deliver major renewables boost

University of Surrey research calculates hybrid offshore renewable energy systems could generate 70 per cent more power than standard offshore wind farms

Amber Rolt
clock 19 February 2026 • 3 min read
UN chief calls for dedicated forum to host 'honest dialogue' on fossil fuel phase out
Energy

UN chief calls for dedicated forum to host 'honest dialogue' on fossil fuel phase out

António Guterres argues dedicated global platform for policymakers and businesses producers is needed to help accelerate clean energy transition

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 February 2026 • 4 min read
Microsoft hits 2025 goal to match electricity demand with renewables
Energy

Microsoft hits 2025 goal to match electricity demand with renewables

US tech giant has contracted 40GW of clean energy capacity to meet its growing power needs worldwide, as part of its goal to become a 'carbon negative' company by 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 February 2026 • 3 min read