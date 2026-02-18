Study: One-in-nine new homes built in England's flood-risk areas

Insurance giant urges government to publish flood data and strengthen planning laws, warning that number new homes at risk of flooding could reach one-in seven by 2050
As many as one-in-nine new homes in England built between 2022 and 2024 are situated in areas facing a medium or high risk of flooding, according to fresh analysis from Aviva. Research published today...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis