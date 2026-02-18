Lombard Shipping unveils cost-cutting solar, battery and EV charging system at HQ

Logistics firm said it hopes to halve its electricity costs with integrated solar, battery, and EV charging system delivered by SolarEdge at flagship site
Lombard Shipping has unveiled a smart energy system incorporating rooftop solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging at its main logistics hub in Ipswich, with the installation expected to slash...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis