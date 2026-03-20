Lidl GB ramps up climate risk assessment for UK estate

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Climate and nature analytics firm Risilience appointed by Lidl GB to assess climate-related physical risks from extreme weather events

Lidl GB has appointed University of Cambridge spin-out Risilience to assess the climate-related physical risks faced by its UK estate. The climate and nature analytics firm announced this week it has...

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