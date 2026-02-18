Study: Energy saving 5G tech could slash UK CO2 by 25 million tonnes

University of Surrey research explores environmental impact and possible efficiency strategies delivered through technology improvements for 5G networks
Next generation technologies and efficiency features across 5G mobile networks could help cut around 25 million tonnes of indirect carbon emissions from the UK economy, challenging the assumption that...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis