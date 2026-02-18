Study: Energy saving 5G tech could slash UK CO2 by 25 million tonnes

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

University of Surrey research explores environmental impact and possible efficiency strategies delivered through technology improvements for 5G networks

Next generation technologies and efficiency features across 5G mobile networks could help cut around 25 million tonnes of indirect carbon emissions from the UK economy, challenging the assumption that...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lombard Shipping unveils cost-cutting solar, battery and EV charging system at HQ

Forestry England and NatureMetrics team up to launch soil health metric for businesses

More on Technology

Lombard Shipping unveils cost-cutting solar, battery and EV charging system at HQ
Technology

Lombard Shipping unveils cost-cutting solar, battery and EV charging system at HQ

Logistics firm said it hopes to halve its electricity costs with integrated solar, battery, and EV charging system delivered by SolarEdge at flagship site

Amber Rolt
clock 18 February 2026 • 3 min read
Forestry England and NatureMetrics team up to launch soil health metric for businesses
Technology

Forestry England and NatureMetrics team up to launch soil health metric for businesses

Companies launch 'first' globally applicable soil microbial metric designed for board‑level reporting on ecosystem health

Amber Rolt
clock 18 February 2026 • 3 min read
UK startup Meaningful Planet raises £300,000 to dial up nature-friendly mobile network
Technology

UK startup Meaningful Planet raises £300,000 to dial up nature-friendly mobile network

Seed investment is to support plans for 'carbon-neutral' telecoms network backed by emissions tracking, automated offsets, and funding for regional nature projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2026 • 2 min read