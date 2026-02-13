Survey: UK businesses 'leading the way' with climate transition plans

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

HSBC survey shows climate transition plans are proving a competitive advantage for UK corporates

Businesses in the UK are "ahead of the curve" in their development of climate transition plans, with 90 per cent of corporate business leaders stating they will accelerate their transition planning over...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Record 125,000 heat pumps sold in 2025

EU to ban destruction of unsold clothes

More on Management

KPMG's Simon Weaver: 'We need to remove egos, challenge the status quo, and hold each other accountable'
Management

KPMG's Simon Weaver: 'We need to remove egos, challenge the status quo, and hold each other accountable'

KPMG's global head of ESG strategy, transformation and implementation discusses the importance of 'better connecting' science and finance

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 February 2026 • 4 min read
BSI unveils new sustainable tourism standards
Management

BSI unveils new sustainable tourism standards

Standards body debuts new standards and guidance to support the development of more sustainable tourism practices

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2026 • 2 min read
How can businesses and policymakers turn public climate concern into support for action?
Management

How can businesses and policymakers turn public climate concern into support for action?

CISL study warns that while the path from caring about climate and nature crisis to supporting policies to fix it is 'tortuous', it can be navigated

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 February 2026 • 5 min read