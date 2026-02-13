Severn Trent Green Power unveils plans for new solar parks

Projects set to add around 180GWh of generation capacity once all four sites are online
Renewable energy developer Severn Trent Green Power (STGP) has announced it is expanding its presence in the solar energy market and will shortly begin work on four new solar parks capable of delivering...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis