'They know exactly how this ends': Top UK banks slammed for £25bn coal funding since 2015
Data from Greenpeace shows HSBC, Barclays, RBS, and Standard Chartered have collectively provided £25bn to companies with new coal plant plans since 2015
Survey: Nearly half of businesses plan to increase spend on environmental sustainability
HSBC survey of 2,500 businesses finds efficiency, competition, regulation, and potential for growth are proving major drivers of sustainability investment
'Tipping point?' HSBC launches green finance range for businesses
New suite of products includes a Green Loan, a Green Revolving Credit Facility and a Green Hire Purchase, Lease and Asset loan - BusinessGreen talks to sustainable finance lead Rob King to get the low-down
'Enticing proposition': HSBC and Walmart launch green finance programme to drive carbon cuts in retail supply chain
Under the programme Walmart will offer its suppliers favourable financing rates in return for progress on cutting emissions
Bloomberg, AXA, HSBC, Macquarie CEOs launch climate finance drive
Climate Finance Leadership Initiative will seek to raise private capital towards tackling climate change ahead of critical UN summit in September
Investors worth $5tr in assets pledge to back 'just transition' guidelines
Guide to help investors link worker and social considerations with climate and low carbon investment policies formally launches at COP24
Facebook's new King's Cross HQ secures UK's first 'green loan'
Wells Fargo, HSBC UK and Helaba provide £400m loan in accordance with new Green Loan Principles
Survey: A third of firms worldwide targeting more sustainable supply chains
New HSBC study suggests growing trend as firms step up efforts to overhaul supply chains to boost ethical and environmental performance
Green GB Week: Big business beefs up climate action
30 of the UK's largest companies unveil fresh pledges to tackle climate change in support of government's Green GB Week
Are climate-related food price hikes already starting to bite?
HSBC Global Research paper points to rising wheat prices linked to lower harvests that have resulted from weather volatility
HSBC to (almost) stop financing coal power
Europe's biggest bank announces intention to halt financing for coal-fired power plants as part of low-carbon drive - but lists Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam as exceptions
Are smaller firms now also turning to sustainability to drive profit?
Research by HSBC Commercial Banking suggests smaller firms around the world are increasingly harnessing sustainable thinking to grow revenues
HSBC pledges to deliver $100bn of green finance through to 2025
Banking giant promises to mobilise over $100m a year of green investment and strengthen climate risk reporting in line with Financial Stability Board recommendations
Why is nobody talking about risk?
Firms must prepare wisely for the low-carbon transition - and that includes thinking about the risks it could pose, argues HSBC's Scott McClurg
Investors urged to push banks for support on low carbon transition
ShareAction report calls on investors to demand climate-credible business models in the banking sector to protect against climate risks
Major banks 'still not doing enough' to embed climate risk in decisions
Findings come from climate risk survey of 28 global banks worth $500bn in assets under management
Major companies urge PM to deliver on UN Sustainable Development Goals
Open letter to Theresa May from HSBC, IKEA, Unilever and others claims SDGS are 'essential for long term prosperity'
Carney-backed task force set to deliver far-reaching corporate guidance to tackle 'climate trifecta' of risks
Recommendations from climate risk task force led by Michael Bloomberg and backed by Mark Carney will today set out guidelines for voluntary disclosure by firms
Is a lack of disclosure holding back green investment?
As Bill Gates launches his latest cleantech venture, HSBC survey reveals growing appetite for low carbon investment and mounting awareness the Paris Agreement will impact a raft of industries
Legal & General Investment Management launches new climate 'tilt' fund
HSBC Bank UK Pension Scheme signs up to new fund designed to address risks associated with climate change, as reports suggest universities pension fund to invest in privatized Green Investment Bank
HSBC pledges to invest $1bn in tackling climate change
Bank commits funding through green bonds porfolio
Prince Charles and SOAS latest to reject fossil fuel investments
As divestment movement gathers pace, palace confirms Prince shuns oil, gas and coal investments
HSBC, Barclays and RBS come under pressure to ditch fossil fuel investments
Lloyds and Santander also targeted in new campaign aiming to highlight 'carbon bubble' risks
Climate bond market doubles to $346bn in 2012
HSBC and Climate Bonds Initiative identify $163bn of investment-grade bonds available to international investors across range of sectors