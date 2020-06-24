sustainable finance
2019 a breakthrough year for sustainable debt, new figures show
Latest BloombergNEF data shows growth in green bond issuances outstripped even the most bullish forecasts, as sustainability-linked loans also made substantial gains
'Simply not enough': Annual climate finance flows hit half a trillion dollars milestone
Annual climate investments across 2017-18 were 25 per cent higher than during 2015-16, analysts find, but total falls far short of the trillions needed to meet global climate goals
Sustainable debt issuances hit $1tr 'milestone'
Market for green, social, and sustainability bonds and loans is growing rapidly as investors seek more sustainable options
'We are still not on track': UN warns lack of cash stalling progress on SDGs
Uneven economic growth, rising debt levels and falling direct foreign investment threatening UN's Sustainable Development vision
'Tipping point?' HSBC launches green finance range for businesses
New suite of products includes a Green Loan, a Green Revolving Credit Facility and a Green Hire Purchase, Lease and Asset loan - BusinessGreen talks to sustainable finance lead Rob King to get the low-down