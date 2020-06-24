clean energy
Rolls Royce: Mini nuclear reactor vision backed by government and industry
UK Research and Innovation has confirmed an initial investment of £18m in a programme to design a compact nuclear power station
Siemens and UK100 tee up £100bn for local climate action
Financing from local authorities, private capital, and government investment is set to fund pursuit of councils' clean energy goals
SDG7: Solar Aid illuminates Africa with two million light sales
EXCLUSIVE: Charity's social enterprise SunnyMoney has now sold two million solar lights across sub-Saharan Africa, bringing clean lighting to more than 10.5 million people
SDG7: Affordable and clean energy
All our coverage on SDG7 and the target to deliver 'access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all'
SDG7: The compass pointing towards a world of clean and accessible energy
Could SDG7 provide a spring board for both full decarbonisation and the achievement of all 17 SDGs?
Greg Clark: The electricity trilemma is almost over
Business Secretary heralds new era where 'cheap power is green power', as speech sets out government's new energy policy vision
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG7 - Affordable and Clean Energy
BusinessGreen assesses the business implications of the pledge to 'ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all'
Clean Energy Deal Tracker: AT&T, Facebook and Walmart stand out in another strong quarter
GreenBiz takes the microscope to the latest corporate clean energy moves across the US