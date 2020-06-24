renewable energy
Gower Power: Community-owned solar energy sells direct to residents in South Wales
A new energy scheme enables customers in South Wales to buy 100 per cent renewable power from a local community-owned solar farm
Challenging decade ahead as low carbon energy progress stalled in 2019, new analysis shows
2019 set another record high for green energy generation in the UK but according to a new Carbon Brief analysis low-carbon electricity output rose by just 1 per cent
UK renewables power past gas for first time
Meanwhile use of fossil fuels fall to a record low, government data reveals
New software aims to drive transparency in renewable energy markets
Swiss start-up claims its new software will make negotiation of Power Purchase Agreements easier
UK wind energy record smashed yet again
Grid operator confirms wind generation yesterday almost topped 17GW for the first time
'Win-win-win': Heat pumps under parks could warm five million homes
Analysis suggests approach could cut more than two per cent of the UK's emissions, while improving air quality and providing an income for councils
SmartestEnergy acquires Dual Energy in smart meter push
Deal aims to help SmartestEnergy accelerate expansion of business smart meter market
'New normal': Energy giants step up pursuit of cleaner fuels
ScottishPower branches out into solar, Orsted to dip its toes into hydrogen, Iberdrola ditches coal
Firms with Science-Based Targets to pump $18bn into climate spending
First-ever assessment of the impact of the Science-Based Target initiative since its launch in 2015 reveals wide-ranging action from large companies
IKEA to pump €200m into assembling a 'climate positive' business
Cash will be spent on green energy projects, and reforestation and sustainable forestry schemes, flatpack giant reveals
Estée Lauder gives energy supply a face lift with major wind power deal
Cosmetics company inks 22MW Virtual Power Purchase Agreement to supply more than half its electricity needs
Studies reveal conflicting signals for UK smart and flexible grid developers
Assessment of 21 countries finds UK flexibility services market is relatively well developed, but separate study warns country is still struggling to attract smart grid investment
Winds of change: RWE and E.ON tie up renewable supply agreement
Deal covers 892MW of wind generation capacity from farms originally built by E.ON as part of firm's £3.3bn investment in UK renewables over past decade
More than an investor: Five things to look for in a clean energy partner
The success of a clean energy start-up often means looking beyond the number of zeros on a cheque, argues Elena Bou, innovation director at InnoEnergy
Shell dives into floating wind sector with EOLFI deal
Oil and gas giant snaps up French developer of floating foundations for offshore wind turbines
Climate goals at risk amid rising global energy demand, report warns
Capgemini's overview of global energy markets acknowledges strong growth in renewable sources, but warns much of the world remains hooked on fossil fuels as energy demand rises
New UN standards for wind and solar power could generate renewables investment boost
Similar specifications already exist for bioenergy and geothermal energy and are also being developed for hydropower and marine energy
US coal titan Murray Energy files for bankruptcy
The firm's demise comes amid plummeting coal production, consumption, and export figures in the US, as the fossil fuel is undercut by natural gas and ever-cheaper renewables
Tesco and Amazon lead latest green energy procurement push
Major corporate renewables deals to drive construction of large scale new solar and wind projects in Europe and US
SIMEC boosts plans for the deployment of portable biodiesel generation
Firm will target its biodiesel generators at corporate and public sector organisations seeking an intensive supply of energy produced from sustainable sources
Solar rollercoasters? EDF strikes clean energy deal with The London Resort
EDF Energy agrees a major renewable energy deal with The London Resort, the huge new entertainment complex planned for the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent
New SSE energy tariff offers EV owners thousands of free miles a year
The 1 Year Fix and Drive tariff offers EV owners free power to cover 8,000 miles a year of driving
The XR effect: How the investment sector is shifting cash towards low-carbon industries
As climate protestors head to The City, growing numbers of investors are flexing their financial muscle to address climate issues
Silent Power: Electric vans promise clean back up power for vulnerable customers
Northern Powergrid launches pioneering smart grid trial, where electric vans replace diesel generators as back up power supplies